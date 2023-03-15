Benro Theta self-levelling, live streaming remote control, smart camera tripod

Sponsored:

Returning to Kickstarter for a second time, the engineers and design team at Benro Polaris have created the ultimate smart, travel and professional camera tripods in the form of the new Benro Theta range. Not only do the innovative camera tripods self-level, but its modular design also allows you to quickly and easily install or remove smart modules adding extra functionality to your tripod when needed. Such as the ability to live stream or control your camera remotely using the smartphone companion application.

Available in two different versions, the Benro Theta has this month launched via Kickstarter and has already raised nearly $1 million thanks to over 1,700 backers with still 37 days remaining on its campaign. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $349 or £288 (depending on current exchange rates).

Self-levelling camera tripod

Perfect for streamers, photographers, and videographers, the Theta tripod features self levelling technology that allows you to easily correct the orientation of the tripod at the press of a button. Allowing you to quickly make sure that your camera is positioned perfectly horizontally when needed. Simply connect the battery module to the tripod and press a button to start the self-levelling process.

The tripod has an integrated motor with gyroscope that allows all three legs of the Theta tripod to be levelled automatically. Once the self-levelling mechanism is started, the tripod will calculate how many of the tripod legs need to be adjusted simultaneously to reach the level orientation as quickly as possible. Simply press the button on the battery module and stand back as the tripod automatically adjusts itself in just a few seconds. Removing the need to adjust anything manually or check levels. One fully charged battery module is capable of self levelling the tripod up to 8,000 times.

If the Benro Theta crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Benro Theta self-levelling smart camera tripod project review the promotional video below.

Unique quick release leg extension mechanism

Designed to be quickly and easily set up the Benro Theta tripod features a unique leg release mechanism that allows you to simply twist the end of each leg to extend it to your desired length without the need to fiddle at each section joint individually as with other tripods. With a setup time of just 10 seconds, the unique design allows you to save precious time when trying to capture that perfect shot. If needed individual leg sections can also be adjusted depending on your needs.

Carbon fiber construction

Featuring lightweight tripod legs constructed from carbon fiber, the Benro Theta tripod is available in two versions. The smaller, more compact Theta can mount up to 11 kg of camera gear and Theta MAX is capable of accepting up to 20 kg of gear. The tripods provide a maximum height of either 155 cm or 170 cm respectively and both have been specifically designed to be used with a wide-range of photography equipment, from mobile phones to telephoto lenses. For a more in-depth comparison of the two different versions, check out the statistics below to make sure you pledge for the one that suits your needs the best.

Tripod ball head

The unique tripod mounting head is compatible with Arca Swiss plates and L-brackets and attaching your camera takes just seconds thanks to the unique click and twist lock mechanism that securely keeps your camera in position on the ball head mount, even with the largest of lenses. If needed, the roll axis of the ball mount can be locked independently either providing free 360° rotation or the ability to move horizontally or pivot forwards and backwards, providing only pan and tilt movement if desired and always keeping the camera level.

Smart camera modules

The engineers at Benro Polaris have created four smart modules available during the Kickstarter campaign and taking the form of a battery module, Camera Control Module, Optical Matrix Sensor module and GoLive module. As the name suggests the GoLive module has been specifically designed to allow you to live stream directly from your camera to YouTube, Facebook or other providers using RTMP, RTSP and SDR. If you are considering using the tripod for live streaming applications, Benro Polaris recommends the use of two battery modules in combination with the GoLive module for optimal performance.

When using the Camera Control Module in combination with the Theta companion application, you can set up your tripod and control your camera remotely from-a-far. Viewing your camera’s viewfinder directly from the screen of your iOS or Android phone or tablet. The versatile battery modules can also power your camera if needed and the Optical Matrix Sensor can be fitted directly to your camera flash mount, allowing the tripod to make sure your camera is perfectly horizontal rather than just the tripod legs if desired. For a complete overview of all the features, I highly recommend watching the Kickstarter campaign video embedded below which takes you through everything you need to know about each individual module and how they can be used.

Compact travel tripod design

The carbon fiber legs and compact design of the tripod makes it perfect for travelling, with the Theta tripod weighing just 1.25 kg and capable of folding down to just 44 cm. While the Theta MAX collapses down to a 53 cm length and weighs just 1.65 kg. The smart modules are all certified IP65 waterproof, allowing you to use them in any conditions.

The tripods adjustment ring, locking mechanism and modular ports are constructed from 6061-T6 aluminum. With the hub, center column adjustment knob and ball head baseplate and quick release button also made from aluminum, making sure the tripod is fully weatherproof and no components will rust. Each leg is fitted with an anti-slip vibration dampening foot made from polyurethane thermoplastic, providing stability and safety in case the tripod is accidentally knocked.

If you are searching for a versatile, lightweight travel camera tripod equipped with a wealth of features, the new Theta tripod is definitely worth more investigation. Or for a studio or professional tripod, the Theta MAX offers additional height and strength, allowing you to mount up to 20 kg of camera gear to the tripod. Both versions have the unique foot twist extension mechanism that allows setup to be completed in just a few seconds and with the automatic self-levelling technology and modular smart components, you can tailor the tripod to meet your exact photography and videography requirements.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the self-levelling smart camera tripod, jump over to the official Benro Theta crowdfunding campaign page by visiting the link below. The BenroTheta is available on Kickstarter offering the highest early-bird discount, up to 43% off.

Source : Kickstarter

