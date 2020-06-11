GravGrip battery free camera stabiliser

Photographers searching for a battery free camera stabiliser that can be used with smart phones and action cameras such as the GoPro range. Might be interested in the GravGrip a pocket-sized hydraulic camera stabiliser, that never needs charging and is fully waterproof.

Earlybird pledges are available from $35 or roughly £28 offering a considerable 30% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“GravGrip can be mounted to any GoPro compatible mount and we know a lot of our customers will already have these items. This ensures we can provide you the lowest price possible! Don’t have a pole? You’re in luck, we have a combo deal that includes a GravGrip™ custom designed extension pole or a 5″ hand grip. We strive to provide premium products, and our extension pole is just that.”

“GravGrip’s first prototype was hand made over 5 years ago! I have dedicated the last 3 years to developing and prototyping GravGrip’s design in my spare time. What started as a side project in college is now a product I’m ready to share with the world. To make this happen we need your help! Back GravGrip today so we can start production! Our manufacturing partners are ready, we will signal the green light as soon as our funding goal is accomplished. GravGrip’s design is production ready, so no need for long prototyping delays! We are offering GravGrip at a price you can’t beat! Get excited to explore your world with hydraulic camera stabilization!”

Source : Kickstarter

