

Photographers searching for a new professional camera bag may be interested in the Peter McKinnon X NOMATIC camera bag range now available via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 1,600 backers with still 50 days remaining and offers a range of camera bags to suit your adventure and needs.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates). If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the project play the promotional video below.

“We have been developing bags with Peter McKinnon since early 2018 when we started working on the PM X NOMATIC Travel Pack that we launched in 2019. With such a positive response from our backers on that campaign, when the campaign ended we immediately started working on this everyday line. So now after another 18 months of working on 20+ prototypes and dialing in every last inch of these bags, we are thrilled with where the product ended up! “

“Peter McKinnon is a Toronto based photographer & filmmaker. Peter is a coffee addict and has amassed a loyal following of creators on YouTube and Instagram. He has a passion for gear and is obsessed with things that work well to help him create better content every day. We are extremely grateful for the valuable insights we received from Peter as we collaborated on the function and feature set of these products. After all the hard work we put into them, we can’t wait to get these bags into your hands!”

“Nomatic is a Kickstarter born company. This is our 11th Kickstarter campaign, we love it here, and we plan to keep coming back. Kickstarter allows us to receive real feedback from real customers before we even manufacture our products.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

