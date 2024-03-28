Cambridge Audio M100 in-ear headphones launched

Cambridge Audio has added some new in-ear headphones to its range with the launch of the new Cambridge Audio M100 headphones, and the are two models in the range, the M100 and M100 How High Edition.

Melomania M100 builds on over 50 years of audio expertise and an unashamed passion for music that went into the award-winning Melomania 1+, to deliver jaw-dropping sound from meticulously tuned premium drivers and hi-fi-grade Class AB amplification.

Cambridge’s London-based engineering wizards have also squeezed in world-class 10-hour battery life (extending to a seriously long-haul-friendly 16 hours with noise-cancelling turned off) to ensure that the sublimely immersive listening experience will remain uninterrupted, whether for a flight, a lengthy commute or a hard-working day and night.

“By adopting cutting-edge tech like apX Lossless, Melomania M100 were crafted to be our best true wireless earphones so far, to take on all comers and show what real audio expertise can deliver,” asserts James Johnson-Flint, owner of Cambridge Audio.

You can find out more details about the new Cambridge Audio M100 and M100 How High Edition headphones over at the company’s website at the link below, pricing for the headphones starts at £169 and they are now available to buy.

Source Cambridge Audio



