Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities horror stories on Netlfix

If you are looking for a scare this Halloween you may be interested inn a new Netflix series, Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities. A first trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the eight different tales of terror that will be premiering on Netflix on October 25 2022. With two episodes being released everyday until Halloween.

All the episodes within the Cabinet of Curiosities have been created by a different director and take the form of David Prior (The Empty Man), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night). The series is executive produced by Gary Ungar and J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water); Dale also serves as co-showrunner with del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities

“Unlock Your Fears with Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Guillermo del Toro – the master of horror – presents a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators – including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more.”

“Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.”

Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities episodes :

Dreams in the Witch House

Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Undoing, Miss Bala), DJ Qualls (Turning Point, Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor, Station 19, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy, Titans) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin, Black Mirror, Troy: Fall of a City) based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight)

Graveyard Rats

David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water, Stargate: Atlantis) stars in an episode based on a short story by Henry Kuttner and written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass, Splice,Cube, Hannibal)

Lot 36

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, Bread & Roses, Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Boon, Lovecraft Country) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood, The Strain) based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem, Narcos)

Pickman’s Model

Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, Westworld, The Punisher), Crispin Glover (River’s Edge, Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, American Gods, Back to the Future, Willard; Charlie’s Angels), and Oriana Leman (The Whale, The Detectives) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve The Colony) based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter, The Vigil)

The Autopsy

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, Homeland, Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fargo, The Wire) and Luke Roberts (Ransom, Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman; Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) based on a short story by Michael Shea and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man, AM1200)

The Murmuring”

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Penguin Bloom) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro, written and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook The Nightingale).

The Outside

Kate Micucci (The Little Hours, Mom) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Party Down) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch)

The Viewing

Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum, Naked Lunch, Star Trek Into Darkness, Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show, The Righteous Gemstones), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, the upcoming Rebel Moon), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe, Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key, Cult of Chucky) and Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Source : Netflix



