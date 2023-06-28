New AI shopping tools to help you avoid buyers remorse

If you have ever found yourself wondering if there is a better deal elsewhere, or if you truly wanted the item, you will be pleased to know that there are now tools designed to assist you in making more informed decisions. To help you make smarter purchases and avoid those feelings of regret, let’s take a look at some new tools that have been introduced.

Buyers remorse, that sinking feeling after an impulsive purchase, is something we’ve all experienced. A recent survey revealed that an astounding 90% of shoppers have felt regret after an impulse purchase. It’s clear that the struggle is real, and we’re all in this together.

“Nine out of ten say they experience buyer’s remorse at least some of the time from impulse purchases, and 42% say they’ve bought something because it was on sale, then later regretted it”

If you would like to avoid the feeling of buyer’s remorse use the four methods below to help you make the right decision and spend your money more wisely. You might also be interested in 10 AI tools that can help improve your productivity.

1. Comparing prices made easy

The first tool we’re diving into allows for an easy comparison of prices. If you’re in the U.S., India, or Japan and you get the sudden urge to buy something, all you need to do is find the product on Google. By tapping on the product’s image, you will be able to see prices from different retailers. This makes it simple to spot if the item is available at a lower price elsewhere, which could help you save some money and make a more informed decision.

2. Researching complex purchases simplified

If you’ve ever struggled with making complex purchases due to the multitude of factors to consider, there’s a tool that could simplify the process for you. The Search Generative Experience (SGE) in Search Labs provides a snapshot of the top factors to consider before buying a product. It also allows you to compare products side by side. This can be particularly useful for purchases where multiple features and specifications come into play.

“For over a decade, AI has been behind the evolution of Search. This is a glimpse at how generative AI will further evolve Search in the coming months. This new Search Generative Experience, also known as SGE” explains Google.

Google SGE

3. Keeping an eye on typical prices

Knowing if a product is priced high, typical, or low can be a game changer when it comes to preventing buyers remorse. With the price insights feature, you can monitor how a product’s price has changed over time. The Price Insights tool gives you an overview of whether the price for a product is low, typical, or high in comparison to other retailers across the web. If you’d like to ensure you’re getting the best deal, this tool can be your reliable assistant.

4. Trying it on virtually before you buy

Online shopping for apparel can sometimes lead to disappointment when the item doesn’t fit or look as expected. To help avoid such situations, a virtual try-on tool has been introduced by Google. Initially available for women’s tops, this tool allows you to virtually try on apparel on a diverse set of real models. This gives you a better idea of what the clothing will look like on different body sizes, helping you make a more confident purchase.

These tools from Google can serve as your personal assistants when shopping, guiding you through the process and helping you make more informed decisions. By comparing prices, researching complex purchases, monitoring typical prices, and trying on items virtually, you are better equipped to avoid that dreaded buyers remorse. So the next time you shop, remember these tools are at your disposal, ready to help you make smarter purchases.



