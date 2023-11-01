Stable 3D AI creates 3D models from text prompts in minutes

The ability to create 2D to images using AI has already been mastered and dominated by AI tools such as Midjourney, OpenAI’s latest DallE 3, Leonardo AI and Stable Diffusion. Now Stability AI the creators of Stable Diffusion are entering into the realm of creating 3D models from text prompts in just minutes, with the release of its new automatic 3D content creation tool in the form of Stable 3D AI. This innovative tool is designed to simplify the 3D content creation process, making the generation of concept-quality textured 3D objects more accessible than ever before.

A quick video has been created showing how simple 3D models can be created from text prompts similar to that used to create 2D AI artwork. 3D models are the next frontier for artificial intelligent and AI models to tackle. Stable 3D is an early glimpse of this transformation and is a game-changer in the realm of 3D modeling. Automating the process of creating 3D objects, a task that traditionally requires specialized skills and a significant amount of time.

Create 3D models from text prompts using AI

With Stable 3D, non-experts can create draft-quality 3D models in minutes. This is achieved by simply selecting an image or illustration, or writing a text prompt. The tool then uses this input to generate a 3D model, removing the need for manual modeling and texturing. The 3D objects created with Stable 3D are delivered in the standard “.obj” file format, a universal format compatible with most 3D software. These objects can then be further edited and enhanced using popular 3D tools such as Blender and Maya. Alternatively, they can be imported into a game engine such as Unreal Engine 5 or Unity for game development purposes.

Stable 3D not only simplifies the 3D content creation process but also makes it more affordable. The tool aims to level the playing field for independent designers, artists, and developers by empowering them to create thousands of 3D objects per day at a low cost. This could revolutionize industries such as game development, animation, and virtual reality, where the creation of 3D objects is a crucial aspect of the production process.

Stable 3D by Stability AI

The introduction of Stable 3D signifies a significant leap forward in 3D content creation and the ability to generate 3D models from text prompts in minutes is a testament to the advancements in artificial intelligence and its potential applications in digital content creation. We can only expect the 3D models to get even more complicated over the coming months moving from simple shapes into full complicated mesh models.

Currently, Stability AI has introduced a private preview of Stable 3D for interested parties. To request access to the Stable 3D private preview, individuals or organizations can visit the Stability AI contact page. This provides an opportunity to explore the tool’s capabilities firsthand and to understand how it can streamline the 3D content creation process.

Stable 3D is a promising tool that has the potential to revolutionize 3D content creation. By automating the generation of 3D objects and making the process accessible to non-experts, it is paving the way for a new era in digital content creation. Its compatibility with standard 3D file formats and editing tools further enhances its usability, making it a valuable asset for independent designers, artists, and developers. As Stable 3D continues to evolve, it is expected to significantly contribute to the digital content landscape.

The integration of AI and text-to-3D model generation capabilities could revolutionize various domains, such as computer graphics, animation, game design, and filmmaking, in several impactful ways.

AI technology that enables the creation of 3D models from text prompts, which can then be imported into software like Blender, Maya, 3ds Max, Cinema 4D and others the implications are quite profound. This tech would directly impact the workflow and creative processes in areas like computer graphics, animation, game design, and movies in a wide variety of different ways here our just a few :

Computer Graphics and Animation

Streamlined Workflow : Artists would no longer have to sculpt every model from scratch. They could start with a generated model from a text prompt and refine it, saving substantial time.

: Artists would no longer have to sculpt every model from scratch. They could start with a generated model from a text prompt and refine it, saving substantial time. Rapid Prototyping: Quick iterations could be made by simply tweaking the text prompt, enabling artists to explore various design alternatives more easily.

Game Design

Asset Creation : One of the most time-consuming aspects of game design is creating the 3D assets. Text-to-3D would expedite this process, potentially leading to shorter development cycles.

: One of the most time-consuming aspects of game design is creating the 3D assets. Text-to-3D would expedite this process, potentially leading to shorter development cycles. Quality vs Quantity: Developers could focus more on game mechanics and narratives rather than the labor-intensive task of model creation, possibly leading to better overall game quality.

Movies and Filmmaking

Cost Reduction : High-quality 3D models are expensive to produce. Automated, text-based model generation could significantly cut down costs, making it easier for indie filmmakers to include CGI elements.

: High-quality 3D models are expensive to produce. Automated, text-based model generation could significantly cut down costs, making it easier for indie filmmakers to include CGI elements. Creative Freedom: With easier model generation, filmmakers could take more creative risks, as they would not be as constrained by the time and cost typically associated with 3D model creation.

Common Threads Across Domains

Democratization : By simplifying the creation process, more people could participate in 3D modeling, not just experts. This could lead to a broader range of styles and ideas.

: By simplifying the creation process, more people could participate in 3D modeling, not just experts. This could lead to a broader range of styles and ideas. Interdisciplinary Work : Since text-based model generation lowers the barrier to entry, professionals from other fields could more easily incorporate 3D elements into their work. For example, architects or engineers could visualize concepts more quickly.

: Since text-based model generation lowers the barrier to entry, professionals from other fields could more easily incorporate 3D elements into their work. For example, architects or engineers could visualize concepts more quickly. Ethical and Legal Concerns: The ease of creating models could lead to an increase in plagiarism or copyright infringement. Proper mechanisms for attribution and rights management would be needed.

Being able to create 3D models from text prompts, would not only make the 3D modeling process more efficient but also lower the barrier to entry, allowing for more creativity and innovation across multiple domains. Similar to how 2D AI art generator is have transformed the creation of images over the past few years. As soon more information on the quality of the renderings and how it can be used are revealed we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Stability AI website for more details.

The ability to create 3D models through text prompts could make production more efficient and interactive, and open up new avenues for creativity and customization. However, this technology would also need to address challenges such as copyright issues, quality control, and the potential loss of specialized jobs.



