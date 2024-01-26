BTF Nixie Tube Watch hit’s Kickstarter

The BTF Nixie Tube Watch is a remarkable blend of historical elegance and modern technology, a timepiece that stands out in a sea of ordinary watches. It’s not just a device to keep track of the hours; it’s a statement piece, a conversation starter, and a nod to the past while stepping boldly into the future.

The watch’s most striking feature is its use of Soviet-era IN16 Nixie tubes, which cast a warm, amber glow reminiscent of a bygone era. These tubes, once a staple in mid-20th-century electronics, have now become rare collectibles, coveted for their unique charm. By incorporating these vintage components, the BTF Nixie Watch offers a visual experience that is both nostalgic and mesmerizing, setting it apart from the typical digital displays we’ve grown accustomed to.

Early bird discounts are now available for the unusual project from roughly $268 or £228 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

But this watch isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s crafted with contemporary engineering to ensure it’s as functional as it is beautiful. A gesture-based activation system brings the watch to life with a simple flick of the wrist, showcasing the time in its distinctive luminescent display while conserving energy when not in use. This feature is not only convenient but also a testament to the thoughtful design that marries ease of use with energy efficiency.

Charging the watch is a breeze, thanks to its wireless charging capability. It comes with a custom charger and is also compatible with any Qi-certified charging pad, making it versatile and user-friendly. The watch also boasts a timer function, allowing for precise timing up to 99 seconds, a practical addition for those who appreciate punctuality and precision.

Sustainability is at the core of the BTF Nixie Watch’s philosophy. By repurposing historical components, the watch aligns with eco-friendly luxury practices, making it an environmentally conscious choice for the discerning consumer. Each timepiece is a testament to the art of watchmaking, balancing functionality with artistic design, and crafted with an attention to detail that ensures every watch is a masterpiece.

If the BTF campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the BTF Nixie Tube Watch project preview the promotional video below.

The watch is customizable to fit the wearer’s preferences, offering the option to switch between a 12-hour and a 24-hour format. Durability is also a key feature, with scratch-resistant sapphire glass protecting the delicate Nixie tubes and a robust 7-Series aluminum frame providing the same lightweight strength found in aerospace materials. This ensures that the watch is not only an elegant accessory but also a durable companion for everyday wear.

Owning a BTF Nixie Watch is an expression of individuality. It reflects a passion for history and an appreciation for the advancements in technology. Each watch carries its own story, a narrative that speaks of innovation, environmental awareness, and unparalleled craftsmanship. It’s a piece that doesn’t just keep time; it keeps a piece of history alive on your wrist, while also pushing the boundaries of what a watch can be.

This timepiece is for those who value the fusion of past and present, for whom a watch is more than just a tool—it’s an emblem of their unique identity and a testament to their taste for the exceptional. The BTF Nixie Tube Watch is not just a watch; it’s a journey through time, a celebration of heritage, and a step into the future of wearable art.

