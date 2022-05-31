BT & Ericsson partner on commercial 5G networks

BT & Ericsson have announced a new partnership for commercial 5G networks, the two companies will work together to offer 5G solutions to business customers in the UK.

The two companies will offer 5G Private Networks to UK business customers, you can see more information on the partnership below.

BT and Ericsson today announced a multi-million-pound new joint partnership to provide commercial 5G Private Networks for the UK market – the first agreement of its kind in the country.

The telecommunications and technology firms have signed a multi-year contract that will enable BT to sell the next generation mobile network technology products to businesses and organisations in sectors such as manufacturing, defence, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics.

The deal also comes just after BT announced it was investing almost £100 million over the next three years in its ‘Division X’ unit to accelerate the development of customer solutions which integrate emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, Edge Compute, Cloud and AI.

Private Networks are wireless solutions that provide secure indoor and outdoor 5G cellular coverage, making them suitable for a range of uses – particularly in environments such as factories, education campuses, and other large sites where security and ultra-low latency connectivity are important.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between BT and Ericsson over at the BT website at the link below.

Source BT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals