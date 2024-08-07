Browser fingerprinting unique identifier tracking explained – more invasive than cookies

If you are worried about your privacy online and being tracked by big corporations you might be interested in more about Browser Fingerprinting. A tracking method that collects detailed information about a user’s browser and device to create a unique identifier, making it more invasive than cookies. This technique allows tracking companies to follow users across the web even if cookies are deleted. The article explains how browser fingerprinting works, its implications for privacy, and the challenges in mitigating its effects.

Imagine you’re browsing your favorite online store, adding items to your cart, and suddenly, you notice ads for those exact items popping up on every other website you visit. You might think it’s just cookies doing their job, but there’s a more invasive technique at play—browser fingerprinting. Matt Sionkowski explains more about the invasive tracking systems being implemented by large corporations to scrape your data.

Browser Fingerprinting

Key Takeaways : Browser fingerprinting is a sophisticated tracking method that creates a unique identifier for your device, more invasive than cookies.

Cookies store session information but have limitations and can be easily deleted, reducing their tracking capabilities.

Ad networks use advanced tracking methods beyond cookies, embedding external code to track activity across different sites.

Browser fingerprinting collects detailed information like screen resolution, time zone, and installed plugins to create a unique identifier.

Techniques used in browser fingerprinting include font detection and canvas fingerprinting.

Mitigating browser fingerprinting is challenging, with browsers like Brave introducing changes to reduce its reliability.

The future of tracking is evolving, with major browsers planning to discontinue third-party cookies, pushing reliance on fingerprinting.

Understanding browser fingerprinting and using privacy-focused tools are essential for protecting your online privacy.

Unique Identifiers

Browser fingerprinting is a sophisticated tracking method that goes beyond the limitations of traditional cookies. It involves collecting a wide range of information about your browser and device, including screen resolution, installed plugins, time zone, and more. By combining these seemingly non-unique data points, tracking companies can create a unique identifier for your device, allowing them to follow you across the web even if you delete cookies.

The implications of browser fingerprinting for user privacy are significant. Unlike cookies, which are domain-specific and can be easily deleted, browser fingerprinting provides a more persistent and invasive form of tracking. It enables tracking companies to build detailed profiles of your online behavior, regardless of whether you have deleted cookies or not.

Techniques Employed in Browser Fingerprinting

Tracking companies use various techniques to gather information for browser fingerprinting:

Font Detection: By rendering text in different fonts and comparing the sizes, tracking companies can identify the unique combination of fonts installed on your device.

By rendering text in different fonts and comparing the sizes, tracking companies can identify the unique combination of fonts installed on your device. Canvas Fingerprinting: This method involves drawing shapes on a canvas element in your browser and comparing the hash of the resulting image. Slight differences in rendering across devices can be used to create a unique fingerprint.

This method involves drawing shapes on a canvas element in your browser and comparing the hash of the resulting image. Slight differences in rendering across devices can be used to create a unique fingerprint. Plugin Detection: Tracking companies can detect the plugins installed in your browser, such as Flash or Java, and use this information as part of your fingerprint.

Tracking companies can detect the plugins installed in your browser, such as Flash or Java, and use this information as part of your fingerprint. WebGL Fingerprinting: By leveraging the WebGL API, tracking companies can collect information about your device’s graphics card and its capabilities, contributing to your unique fingerprint.

Browser Fingerprinting Explained

Challenges in Mitigating Browser Fingerprinting

Mitigating the effects of browser fingerprinting is an ongoing challenge. Major browsers are actively working on solutions to reduce the reliability of fingerprinting techniques. For example, the Brave browser introduces slight variations to fingerprinting properties, making it more difficult for tracking companies to create a consistent identifier.

However, complete prevention of browser fingerprinting remains an open issue. The constantly evolving nature of tracking technologies means that new fingerprinting methods may emerge, requiring continuous efforts to develop effective countermeasures.

The Future of Tracking and Privacy

As the landscape of online tracking evolves, the future of privacy is uncertain. Major browsers are planning to phase out support for third-party cookies, which have been a primary tool for tracking. This shift is likely to push tracking companies to rely more heavily on browser fingerprinting and other advanced tracking methods.

In response to growing privacy concerns, some browsers are introducing features that allow users to lie about certain data points, making it harder for tracking companies to build accurate fingerprints. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen.

As a user, staying informed about the latest developments in tracking technologies and using privacy-focused tools is crucial. By understanding how browser fingerprinting works and the challenges in mitigating its effects, you can make informed decisions about your online privacy and take steps to protect your digital footprint.

The battle between tracking companies and privacy advocates is ongoing, and the future of online privacy will depend on the continued development of anti-fingerprinting techniques and the adoption of privacy-preserving technologies by users and browser vendors alike.

Video & Image Credit: Matt Sionkowski



