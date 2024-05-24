Surfshark ONE all-in-one cyber security app for all your devices – Review

As someone who spends a significant portion of my life online, I’ve always been concerned about my digital security and privacy. In the past, I’ve relied on various tools and services to protect myself from cyber threats, but managing multiple subscriptions and apps can be a hassle. That’s why I felt excited to give Surfshark ONE a try, as it is an all-in-one cyber security application that promises to simplify my online security needs, across all my devices via one affordable subscription. This review will provide you with more insight into the application and I’ll share my experience with Surfshark ONE. Explaining why I believe it’s a fantastic solution for anyone looking for an easy way to safeguard their digital presence in a multitude of different ways, from connecting to the internet via VPN to creating online personas to keep your real identity safe, across all your devices.

Design and Build Quality

One of the first things I noticed about Surfshark ONE was its minimalist and user-friendly design. The app’s interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to navigate and access all the features, even for those who aren’t particularly tech-savvy. The software feels well-built and stable, which is crucial for a tool that runs continuously in the background to protect all your devices.

This design allows the Surfshark ONE app to offer a consistent experience across all supported platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Enabling me to enjoy the same level of protection and functionality regardless of the device I’m using. The app’s user interface and settings also makes it easy to manage my account, view my subscription details, and access customer support if needed.

Performance Evaluation

Of course, the true test of any online cybersecurity solution is its performance, and I’m happy to report that Surfshark ONE excels in this regard. Let’s take a closer look at each of its 5 key components:

1. Surfshark VPN

With an extensive network of 3,200+ servers in 100 countries, Surfshark VPN offers fast and reliable connections. I’ve used the VPN for various activities, including browsing, streaming, and downloading files, and I’ve never experienced any significant slowdowns or connectivity issues. The VPN uses robust AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20 encryption, along with a 2048-bit RSA key, ensuring that user data remains secure at all times. I also appreciate the added security features like private DNS and leak protection, which give me peace of mind knowing that my online activities are truly private. Surfshark ONE also allows you to setup dedicated IP addresses and Multihop connections if needed as shown in the images below.

2. Surfshark Antivirus

Moving on to the Surfshark Antivirus this component provides users with real-time protection. Constantly monitoring my devices for potential threats, and the ability to perform full or targeted scans gives me the flexibility to check for viruses and malware whenever I feel the need. I also like that the antivirus blocks ads and trackers, making my browsing experience smoother and more enjoyable.

3. Surfshark Alert

In today’s digital landscape, data breaches are unfortunately all too common. That’s why I find Surfshark Alert to be such a valuable tool. By monitoring my email, personal identification number, password, and credit cards, Alert keeps me informed about any potential breaches, allowing me to take prompt action to secure my accounts and prevent further damage. If this is something that particularly worries you watch the video below on Surfshark Alternative ID below, that can be used to keep your personal details hidden from companies and data scrapers.

4. Surfshark Search

As someone who values privacy, I’ve always been wary of using mainstream search engines that track my online behavior and serve me targeted ads. With Surfshark Search, I can perform searches without any of those concerns. The search results are accurate and relevant, and I don’t have to worry about my data being collected or sold to third parties.

5. Surfshark Alternative ID

Finally, Alternative ID is a feature I never knew I needed until I started using it. By generating a new online identity and proxy email, I can maintain my privacy when signing up for online services or newsletters. This not only helps me minimize spam but also prevents my personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

How to use Alternative ID

User Experience

Using Surfshark ONE has been an absolute pleasure. The app is incredibly easy to install and set up across all devices, and it runs smoothly in the background without any noticeable impact on my system’s performance. I’ve been particularly impressed with the VPN’s stability and speed, which have allowed me to browse the web, stream content, and download files without any interruptions or buffering.

The Antivirus and Alert features have given me a newfound sense of security, knowing that my devices and personal information are protected around the clock. I no longer have to worry about accidentally clicking on a malicious link or falling victim to a data breach. And with the Search and Alternative ID features, I can enjoy a more private online experience without sacrificing convenience or functionality.

One aspect of Surfshark ONE that I really appreciate is the unlimited device support. As someone who owns multiple devices, it’s great to know that I can protect all of them with a single subscription. This not only saves me money but also simplifies my cyber security setup, as I don’t have to manage separate accounts or apps for each device.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Comprehensive all-in-one cyber security solution

Unlimited device protection

Fast and reliable VPN with an extensive server network

Real-time antivirus protection

Data breach alerts

Private search engine

Online identity protection

User-friendly interface

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Slightly higher price compared to standalone VPN or antivirus services

Comparison with Competitors

When it comes to securing your devices, there’s no shortage of options on the market. However, what sets Surfshark ONE apart from its competitors is its comprehensive all-in-one approach to online protection. While there are plenty of standalone VPN and antivirus providers out there, few offer additional features like data breach alerts, private search, and online identity protection.

As mentioned before of the main advantages of Surfshark ONE is its unlimited device support. Many competitors limit the number of simultaneous connections, which can be frustrating for users with multiple devices. With Surfshark ONE, I can protect all my devices with a single subscription, which is not only more convenient but also more cost-effective in the long run.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Surfshark ONE’s comprehensive feature set does come at a slightly higher price compared to some standalone services. However, when you consider the value proposition and the peace of mind that comes with having all your cyber security needs met by a single app, I believe the price is more than justified. As well as saving you money if you were to purchase each package individually.

Price and Value for Money

At the time of writing, Surfshark ONE is priced at $3.49/month for an annual subscription, with a checkout price of $48.86 (78% off + 2 free extra months). While this may seem more compared to some standalone VPN or antivirus services, it’s important to consider the comprehensive feature set and unlimited device support that Surfshark ONE offers.

In my opinion, the convenience and peace of mind that come with having all your cyber security needs met by a single app are well worth the investment. Plus, when you factor in the cost of subscribing to separate VPN, antivirus, and identity protection services, Surfshark ONE’s price starts to look like a bargain.

It’s also worth mentioning that Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service risk-free and see for yourself how it can benefit your online security and privacy. Surfshark offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email, and the company also provides a blog together with a searchable Help Center knowledge base, and a Surfshark Academy YouTube channel with guides and entertaining tips, tricks, and updates. Surfshark is based in the Netherlands, a privacy-friendly jurisdiction compliant with GDPR regulations.

Conclusion

After using Surfshark ONE for several weeks, I can say with confidence that it offers a great all-in-one cyber security solution if you are looking for an easy-to-use application that can be used on all your devices whether it be a phone, tablet or laptop. The combination of a fast and secure VPN, real-time antivirus protection, data breach alerts, private search, and online identity protection has given me a level of digital peace of mind that I never thought possible.

Whether you’re a casual internet user or a business professional, Surfshark ONE has something to offer. The app’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set make it accessible to users of all skill levels, while the unlimited device support ensures that you can protect all your devices with a single subscription.

If you’re looking for a comprehensive, user-friendly, and cost-effective cybersecurity solution, I highly recommend giving Surfshark ONE a try. With its robust feature set and commitment to user privacy, it truly is the ultimate all-in-one cyber security bundle.

Surfshark ONE Settings & Specifications

Below is a Quick Look at some of the more advanced specifications and settings within Surfshark ONE.

Specifications

VPN protocols: WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2

Encryption: AES-256-GCM, ChaCha20

RSA key: 2048-bit

Server network: 3200+ servers in 100 countries

Device support: Unlimited

Antivirus: Real-time protection, customizable scans

Alert: Email, personal identification number, password, and credit card monitoring

Search: Ad-free, no logs or trackers

Alternative ID: New online identity and proxy email

Additional features: CleanWeb, Bypasser, Kill Switch, Dedicated IP, Cookie pop-up blocker, Dynamic MultiHop, Pause VPN, IP Rotator, NoBorders, Override GPS location, Manual WireGuard connection, P2P servers



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals