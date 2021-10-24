Brixtyle messenger bag with auto locking and expandable storage

Brixtyle is a new messenger bag designed to provide plenty of organized storage space, pockets and expandable compartments for all your everyday essential electronics and gadgets. Keeping them secure in a unique auto locking messenger bag constructed from water repellent fabric. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are always looking for the perfect everyday bag. If you that kind of “work hard, play hard” person and enjoy the hybrid lifestyle, you need more than a single function bag. Protective, organized, versatile, and expandable, Brixtyle keeps your gadgets and essentials safe and in place.We believe that a good bag not only helps you organize your things but also optimizes your daily life. That’s why we create Brixtyle, a four-layer expandable messenger bag that keeps you flexible, productive, and playful. “

Assuming that the Brixtyle funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Brixtyle messenger bag with auto locking system project watch the promotional video below.

“The Fidlock Mini Turn rotary magnetic fastener provides quick access and safety. Twist the round shape handle to open; when dropping the handle onto the counterpart, it will lock in place automatically. Fast and intuitive, The ergonomic design of the fastener allows you to open the bag with a single hand. And with the auto-locking mechanism, you never have to worry about leaving the bag unclosed!”

“Brixtyle has a four-layer storage system for you to organize things in the most efficient, smartest way. It includes an expandable layer that is big enough to fill in an additional camera bag, a winter jacket, a pair of sneakers, or a pack of beer.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the messenger bag with auto locking system, jump over to the official Brixtyle crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

