Secure your laptop wherever you are with the LapLok laptop lock

Digital nomads and those of you who use your laptops in public spaces, that are concerned about securing your laptop from theft, may be interested in a new laptop lock aptly named the LapLok. Small enough to fit in your pocket the laptop alarm is equipped with 100 dB alarm and has been designed to retrofit all laptops.

LapLok has two main parts. The mounting arm: This is what sticks to your laptop and helps secure your device when you’re working remotely. The LapLok device: This is where the magic happens. It’s where you enter your PIN and where the alarm sounds from.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $48 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Working remotely has its obvious advantages—no more time suck commutes, more flexibility, better work-life balance, and a reduced need for an office space. But it does pose a challenge for workers who love to work from ‘anywhere’ including bustling coffee shops and crowded shared workspaces—laptop security. While it’s easy to leave your office desk to grab lunch, answer nature’s call, or just get some blood pumping—when you’re working from ‘anywhere’ that’s not a liberty you can take.”

– Remote Workers: Professionals who aren’t tied to an office space and work wherever the day takes them. Workers who care about protecting their devices and data.

– Businesses Who’ve Gone Remote: Are most of your employees working remotely? LapLok helps protect their valuable data and company-issued devices.

– Students: Take bathroom and snack breaks without worrying about your device. Study for finals and work on your presentations without the added worry of your securing your laptop.

If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the project play the promotional video below.

“Most of the laptop thefts happen in public locations, such as airports, cafés, restaurants, and common shared spaces. So, if you’re digging that digital nomad life, or just working from anywhere—securing your laptop is more important than ever. LapLok makes it easy for you to move around while working remotely because you know your device and data aren’t going anywhere—no matter how hard a thief might try.”

“Employees of remote companies can request reimbursement on their LapLok device from their management. Explain how the anti-theft device provides better physical device security and enhances your productivity and get your money back on the office expense.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

