Brilliant Monocle open source wearable augmented display

The engineers at Brilliant Labs have this week introduced their new pocket-sized wearable augmented reality display and system aptly named the Brilliant Monocle. Capable of fitting almost any glasses the AR display features the company’s patented unibody opto-mechanical enclosure, together with a 720p camera, capacitive touch sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and more. “Computer vision meets the human eye Hack, build, and modify — Monocle is open to the boldest ideas.”

The Brilliant Monocle is now available to purchase priced at $349 and comes with its own charging case and accompanying USB-C cable. All Monocle purchases come with access to the Brilliant App to transfer your photos through encrypted bluetooth.

Brilliant Monocle

“Monocle weighs just 15g. Monocle comes with a charging case (like wireless headphones). For normal anticipated use, Monocle’s battery will last ~1 hour and can be recharged ~6 times by placing it in its charging case. Fast charging is enabled so you can keep using it throughout your workflow. The camera will capture at 720p and the display will output 640×400 resolution.”

Source : Liliputing : Brilliant Labs





