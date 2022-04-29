Brabus Shadow 300 Edition One unveiled

We saw a number of new vehicles from Brabus yesterday and now they have unveiled the Brabus Shadow 300 Edition One speed boat.

The Brabus Shadow 300 Edition One is powered by a Mercury 300R V8 racing engine and it is capable of reaching speeds of over 50 knots.

With extravagant looks and multifunctional design, this ultra-agile high-performance boat impressively provides the BRABUS one-second-wow factor typical of the brand. Like no other boat of its size and class, the BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One combines a unique driving experience with outstanding maneuverability and easy drivability. She is powered by a Mercury 300R V8 racing engine for incredible performance. This allows her to effortlessly reach speeds of over 50 knots without compromising on stability, handling or maneuverability.

From options like a multifunctional steering wheel to an electronic windlass, the boat is fitted with impressive technological advancements to improve its hallmark maneuverability and handling. Conceptualized for unmatched thrills and fun on the water, this high-end day boat features a range of brand new highlight elements, including a spacious multi-storage compartment for water sports gear, a swim ladder for easy access to the boat from the water, as well as a water ski pole boasting an immaculate matte black finish.

