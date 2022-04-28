New Brabus 900 SUV based on Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Brabus has unveiled their latest luxury vehicle, the new Brabus 900 SUV which is based on Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, it is powered by a 4.5 liter V8 twin-turbo that produces 900 horsepower.

The new Brabus 900 has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.2 seconds and it features an electronically limited top speed of 320 km/h.

The BRABUS 900 is a masterpiece of modern refinement. A next-level luxury SUV, designed to push the boundaries of elegance and attention to detail once again. Based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, this extraordinary mega-liner impresses with its exclusive signature character, offering maximum comfort, breathtaking looks and high-performance without limitations. Become the main event. The BRABUS 900 is a new vision of the avant-garde. An invitation to experience high-end elegance in its most spectacular form.

The exclusive design of the BRABUS 900 is redefined by our signature exterior concept in combination with high-grade aerodynamic parts. Around the extravagant chassis, a range of stylish carbon elements such as the BRABUS fender flares, the BRABUS front fascia as well as the BRABUS rear diffuser insert give the classic Maybach look a new, sporty appearance. Millimeter-precise BRABUS Masterpiece badges integrated on the D-pillars and into the doorsills in concert with striking BRABUS “Shadow Chrome” glazed trim elements reimagine the base chrome and provide an unmistakable attention to detail.

