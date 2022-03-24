Brabus 800 XLP Superwhite unveiled

Brabus has unveiled a new model which is based on the Mercedes AMG G 63, the Brabus 800 XLP Superwhite.

The new Brabus 800 XLP comes with 800 horsepower and 1,000 NM of torque, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.8 seconds.

Shine White Like a Diamond – The all-new BRABUS 800 XLP Superwhite is pure high-end luxury. It is the new face of modern refinement. A shining diamond that impresses with its unmistakable white signature character and offers the best in confident elegance and performance. This one of a kind go-anywhere pickup combines the worlds of bespoke Masterpiece luxury and unstoppable all-terrain power in typical BRABUS fashion – fully equipped with the best the BRABUS XLP product program has to offer. The XLP Superwhite is the second highly exclusive supercar of the BRABUS Monochrome Design-Series: Our brand new portfolio of achromatic signature vehicles inspired by over four decades of BRABUS high-performance. Always in the spotlight: XLP Superwhite.

The unmistakable character of the brand-new BRABUS 800 XLP Superwhite is defined by its unique WIDESTAR exterior design; now exclusively restyled with a monochrome BRABUS Signature paint finish in “Diamond White Pearl” for a particularly elegant appearance, underlined by exceptional attention to detail. Carbon fiber elements implemented around the white and bold chassis accentuate the pickup’s features, including the newly developed carbon tailpipe trims with integrated launch ambience light. Recurring features from the Adventure XLP product line, such as a heavy-duty front winch and newly coated spare wheel and roof rack configurations that extend the off-road capabilities of the BRABUS XLP 800 Superwhite make every tour an unforgettable experience.

