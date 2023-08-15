BRABUS PowerXtra 600 for Range Rover coming at Pebble Beach

Brabus has unveiled that it will reveal a new modified Range Rover at the Pebble Beach Concours d‘Elegance, the BRABUS PowerXtra 600 for Range Rover and the car will get a range of upgrades over the standard Range Rover P530.

The BRABUS PowerXtra 600 Range Rover will come with 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque and the car will feature new Monioblock 24-inch forged wheels and an upgraded custom interior plus upgraded styling.

The BRABUS design team’s decades of experience was naturally also brought to bear for the range of bodywork components for the current Range Rover models. The designers employed state-of-the-art 3D scanning and CAD technology to develop aerodynamic-enhancement components that captivate not only with their sporty-elegant styling, but also offer a superior fit and flawless surface quality. All components are made from carbon or PUR in OEM quality and can be installed on all vehicles of this model with short or long wheelbase.



The BRABUS front fascia replaces the production bumper. Its newly designed air intake layout gives the front of the Range Rover an even more distinctive look. Exposed-carbon elements are optionally available. They frame the large side air intakes and also add a decidedly sporty touch in the large central air intake. The centrally positioned front spoiler attaches to the bottom of the fascia and adds a further sporty highlight while also reducing front-axle lift at high speeds.



The rear appearance of the five-door car is redefined with the BRABUS rear fascia extension. It harmoniously integrates the four BRABUS carbon-titanium tailpipe embellishers, which are mated to the production exhaust system. In addition, the central rear diffusor in concert with the rear spoiler and the extensions on both sides of the fascia give the Range Rover sportier looks.

You can find out more details about the new BRABUS PowerXtra 600 for Range Rover at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car when it appears at the Pebble Beach Concours d‘Elegance.

Source Brabus



