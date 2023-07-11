Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition unveiled

Brabus has unveiled their latest modified Mercedes Benz, the Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition, and the car is based on the Mercedes AMG SL 64 4MATIC+ Roadster.

The car comes with an impressive 750 horsepower and it has 900 Nm of torque, it comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 315 km/h.

Let’s go back to the future! The year is 1996. The BRABUS 7.3S based on the Mercedes-Benz 600 SL is seen rolling onto the German Autobahn for its first official road test. With BRABUS founder Bodo Buschmann behind the wheel and the hood of the car left safely back at BRABUS HQ, the crew snaps one of the most iconic shots of our history – encapsulating everything we stand for in a single picture.

Now, the legend created that day lives on with a one-of-a-kind super roadster built exactly how Bodo Buschmann would have built it: The BRABUS 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition. Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 platform, the BRABUS 750 is not just an homage, but a modern retelling of a story that defines BRABUS at its very roots. Production will be limited to only 25 units worldwide.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition over at the Brabus website at the link below. The car will be limited to just 25 units, as yet there are no detail on pricing.

Source Brabus



