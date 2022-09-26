Geeky Gadgets

Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition unveiled

Brabus has unveiled its latest creation based on the Mercedes AMG G63, the Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition.

The Brabus P 900 Edition will be limited to just 10 cars and it will come with a massive 900 horsepower and will have a top speed of 280 km/h.

This enables the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” to safely translate the superior power of its high-performance engine into driving fun par excellence at any time. The power is provided by the currently most potent engine from the world’s largest manufacturer-independent automotive tuner. The BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 increased-displacement engine originates in the hi-tech engine shop of the company. After increasing the displacement to 4.5 liters, upgrading the twin-turbo system with specially developed high-end components, and calibrating of the electronic engine management system with custom maps, this powerplant puts out 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and produces a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), which is capped at 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) in the car.

Despite a curb weight of 2,720 kilograms (5,997 lbs.), the exclusive pickup’s performance on the road equals that of many sports cars. From rest, the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” shoots to 100 km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds. The electronic speed governor does not stop the forward thrust before a speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) is reached.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus P 900 Edition over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus

