Brabus Mercedes Benz EQS unveiled

Brabus has unveiled their latest modified Mercedes, the Brabus Mercedes Benz EQS and the car gets a range of styling upgrades.

This includes some new 22-inch Brabus Monoblock X Platinum Edition wheels, BRABUS SportXtra suspension, and more.

Dynamic carbon elements such as the striking BRABUS front spoiler give the EQS a brand-new, sporty face. The BRABUS carbon front lip not only reduces the Cd value, but also minimizes front axle lift with its distinctive outer edges for maximum driving stability at high speeds. The BRABUS carbon trims for the side air intakes in the front fascia ensure the 1-Second-Wow BRABUS signature looks and direct airstream even more specifically to the radiators and front brakes.

The EQS’ next-level BRABUS character is rounded off at the sides and at the rear by BRABUS carbon air deflectors installed in front of the rear wheel arches, the BRABUS rear diffuser as well as the BRABUS rear spoiler.

In addition, these elements further optimize airflow and provide a 40 percent reduction in aerodynamic lift. In combination with our 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock M forged wheels and the BRABUS SportXtra suspension module, the vehicle’s Cd value is improved by 7.2 percent, perfected with the help of state-of-the-art wind tunnel technology and BRABUS typical attention to detail.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus Mercedes Benz EQS over at the Brabus website

Source Brabus

