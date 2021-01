Brabus B45 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with 450 HP

Brabus has taken the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ and given the car a number of upgrades, this includes 450 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque, the Brabus B45.

This gives the car a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds and the car comes with 20 inch Monoblock Z wheels, a lower stance and more.

After months of testing on test benches, autobahn and racetracks, the BRABUS B45 – 450 performance upgrade successfully passed the stringent TÜV type approval test and can now be sold to owners of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+.

After the modification, the turbocharged four-valve engine produces 21 kW / 29 hp (28 bhp) more peak power and adds 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque. With 331 kW / 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque, the top-of-the-range model of the smallest Mercedes-Benz series is even livelier: the tuned A 45 S sprints from zero – 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The top speed remains electronically limited to 270 km/h (168 mph).

You can find out more details about the new Brabus B45 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ over at Brabus

Source Brabus

