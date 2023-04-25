Brabus 900 Superblack SUV has 900 horsepower

Brabus has unveiled another new modified Mercedes Benz, the Brabus 900 Superblack SUV, and the car comes with an impressive 900 horsepower. The vehicle is based on the Mercedes AMG GLS 63 and it comes with some impressive performance for such a large SUV.

The Mercedes GLS is the largest SUV in the Mercedes GL range and this new Brabus 900 Superblack has a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100km) time of just 3.6 seconds, not bad for a 7-seater SUV.

BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK: That is the label under which the world’s largest independent automotive refinement specialist now offers a new, luxurious high-performance SUV. The name says it all: Inside and out, it is the color black that rules. The forged BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” 24-inch wheels likewise sport this same color. To match the black paint finish, ‘Shadow Grey’ glazing was applied to all trim pieces that are chromed on the base vehicle. Exposed-carbon elements add sporty highlights on the body and in the interior.

The heart of this all-wheel-drive supercar is the BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 twin-turbo engine with a displacement increase to 4.5 liters and a high-performance turbocharging system. After the modification, the eight-cylinder produces a peak output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), which is limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) in the vehicle.

You can find out more information about the new Brabus 900 Superblack over at the Brabus website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Brabus





