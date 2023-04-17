Brabus 900 Deep Blue SUV unveiled

Brabus has unveiled their latest modified SUV, the Brabus 900 Deep Blue, and the car is based on the Mercedes AMG G63. The new 900 Deep Blue comes with 900 horsepower and 1,250 Nm of torque.

This new SUV features a top speed of 174 miles per hour and it comes with a 0 to 60 time of just 3.7 seconds, the car gets a wide range of upgrades over the standard Mercedes AMG G63.

The BRABUS 900 Deep Blue offers the best in performance engineering and power delivery. It is the ultimate combination of signature BRABUS power and adrenaline-fueled driving fun – purpose built to push the limits. This one-of-a-kind luxury Geländewagen accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds courtesy of the BRABUS Rocket 900 4.5-liter V8 twin turbo increased displacement engine with newly developed turbochargers that produces its namesake 662 kW / 900 hp. The 1,250** Nm of unrelenting power is transmitted instantly via a nine-speed automatic transmission, which can be shifted either automatically or manually – all at the driver’s leisure. With an electronically limited top speed of 280 km/h depending on the specified equipment and tires, the BRABUS 900 Deep Blue leaves nothing to be desired.The newly developed stainless-steel BRABUS high-performance exhaust system with full carbon tailpipe trims, actively controlled valves and integrated launch ambience light provides the right acoustics and looks while perfecting power delivery by reducing exhaust backpressure. Active sound management enables the driver to switch between an exceedingly throaty V8 sound in ‘Sport’ mode and a subtle whisper in ‘Coming Home’ mode at the touch of button.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 900 Deep Blue over at the Brabus website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Brabus





