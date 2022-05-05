Brabus 900 Crawler is designed for the desert

Brabus has unveiled a new vehicle designed for the desert and for off-road, the Brabus 900 Crawler. The car comes with a Brabus 900 V8 twin-turbo that produces 900 horsepower and comes with 1,250 Nm of torque.

The new Brabus 900 Crawler has an impressive 0 to 100 km/h time (0 to 62 miles per hour time) of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

The BRABUS Crawler introduces a new era of BRABUS off-road power. An era defined by winners. By those who are willing to push boundaries and experience new heights beyond the road. As the world’s first BRABUS supercar based on its own chassis, this extreme heavy-duty adventure vehicle redefines the meaning of driving pleasure at its core – uniting the worlds of unstoppable power and confident elegance like never before.

Its beating heart is the BRABUS Rocket 900 4.5-liter V8 twin turbo displacement engine with specially developed turbochargers producing 900 horsepower and thus offers incredible performance. It is pure adrenaline on four wheels; the ultimate dune racer capable of accelerating from 0 – 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds courtesy of the BRABUS Rocket 900 4.5 liter V8 twin turbo displacement engine producing 662 kW / 900 hp.

Source Brabus

