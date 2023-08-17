Brabus 850 Mercedes-Maybach unveiled (Video)

Brabus has unveiled its latest modified car, the Brabus 850, and the car is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 and it comes with a 6.3-liter increased-displacement V12 engine and two Brabus turbos.

This gives the car a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of just 4.1 seconds which is impressive for such a large vehicle, it also comes with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Beneath the BRABUS 850’s elegant contours lies a powerhouse designed to take the superlative to an entirely new level. Equipped with a 6.3-liter increased-displacement V12 engine featuring two BRABUS high-performance turbochargers, this all-wheel drive Masterpiece of modern elegance sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Courtesy of its nine-speed automatic transmission, 1,100 NM of torque are displaced instantly, making every drive an unforgettable experience both in the driver’s seat and the first-class rear cabin.

The stainless-steel BRABUS high-performance exhaust system ensures a soundscape that harmonizes perfectly with the BRABUS 850’s sophisticated yet undeniably powerful character.

The BRABUS 850 is equipped with 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z forged wheels. In addition to rounding off the overall look of the limousine with their multi-spoke design as well as an unmistakable finish, our signature Monoblock wheels are developed to improve handling. An effect, that is further enhanced by the BRABUS SportXtra control module for the air suspension, which lowers the supercar by up to 20 millimeters without compromising any of its outstanding ride comfort.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 850 over at the Brabus website, as yet there are no details on how much this car will retail for, although we suspect it will not be cheap.

Source Brabus



