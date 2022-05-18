Brabus 820 is a 911 Turbo S with 820 HP

Earlier we saw the new Brabus Porche Taycan Turbo S and now we have the Brabus 820, this car is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

As the name suggests the Brabus 820 comes with an impressive 820 horsepower and this gives this modified 911 Turbo S a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.5 seconds.

The ultimate combination of signature BRABUS power and adrenaline fueled daily driving fun – purpose built to push the limits. From rest, this sports icon accelerates to 100 km/h in a staggering 2.5 seconds courtesy of the 3.8-liter straight-six twin-turbo engine with newly developed turbochargers that produces its namesake 603 kW / 820 hp. The 900 Nm of unrelenting power is transmitted instantly via an eight-speed double-clutch transmission, which can be shifted either automatically or manually.

The striking and unmistakable 1-Second Wow factor of the BRABUS 820 is underscored by 22/21-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” forged wheels. State-of-the-art manufacturing processes and an exclusive “Signature Black” finish ensure an unmistakable look and maximum strength. The lightweight design ensures improved stability as well as optimal handling. Thanks to wewly developed, fully adjustable sports springs, the ride height of the BRABUS 820 can be optimized by up to 25 millimeters, significantly improving driving dynamics through a lower center of gravity.

You can fund out more details about the new Brabus 820 911 Turbo S over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals