Brabus Porsche Taycan Turbo S unveiled

Brabus has announced that it is launching a new car, the Brabus Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard Taycan.

The new Brabus Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes with 22-inch Brabus Monoblock forged wheels, an updated interior, body kit, and more.

The world-renowned specialty of the BRABUS designer team is adding some sporty character to the bodywork of luxury automobiles. This formula was also successfully implemented on the Porsche Taycan. BRABUS employed state-of-the-art 3D scanning and CAD technology to develop precise-fit aerodynamic-enhancement components that received their finishing touch in the wind tunnel. The material of choice is carbon like in motor racing, which is permanently sealed with a choice of high-gloss or matt coating.

The front end of the Taycan is given a sporty facelift with tailor-made BRABUS bodywork components. The BRABUS carbon front spoiler with flaps on both ends makes the front view even more dynamic. What is more: its sophisticated shape reduces front-axle lift at high speeds. The carbon trim for the side air intakes in concert with the central carbon surround of the front camera ensures even more striking looks. In addition, these surrounds improve the airflow to the radiators, while tailor-made trim for the side openings in the front fascia optimize the supply of cooling air to the front brakes.

