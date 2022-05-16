Brabus 900 XLP One of Ten unveiled

Brabus has unveiled its latest high-performance off-road vehicle, the Brabus 900 XLP One of Ten, and this pickup comes with a massive 900 horsepower.

The Brabus 900 XLP One of Ten is powered by a V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 900 horsepower and comes with 1,250 Nm of torque.

The new high-performance pickup comes with a 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) of 4.4 seconds and 210 km/h, the car has a top speed of 210 km/h.

The pickup bed is likewise an all-new design. It makes the vehicle 68.9 centimeters (27.1 in) longer than a standard G 63 without rear-mounted spare. In order to turn the overall length of 5.31 meters (209 in) into an eye-catcher, CSP, a business division of BRABUS Group specializing in the development and manufacture of high-tech components made from composite materials, devised tailor-made carbon bodywork components such as the rear side walls, which it manufactures using the complex prepreg process. They are complemented with newly designed steel components such as the bed floor and the side-hinged tailgate. This material mix offers a perfect combination of precise fit, maximum strength and high load-bearing capacity. The Flexiteek bedliner is not only extremely durable, but also gives the pickup a classy touch of yacht design. The dual, matt black bed bars behind the cab augment the thrilling pickup looks and also allow tying down a wide range of items securely.

The unusual appearance of the off-road supercar is also made particularly striking by the BRABUS WIDESTAR bodywork components. The fender flares fitted with additional wheel arches, likewise manufactured from exposed carbon with matt, sealed finish, make the pickup 11.6 centimeters (4.6 in) wider than a stock G-Class model. The side rub strips, the BRABUS hood cowl with two power bulges and the robust front and rear skid plates are also made from that same composite material.

You can find out more information about the new Brabus 900 XLP One of Ten over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus

