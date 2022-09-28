Brabus 600 comes with 600 horsepower

Brabus has unveiled their latest modified Mercedes Benz, the Brabus 600, and the car comes with 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. The car is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580.

The new Brabus 600 comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (0 to 100 km/h) of just 4.5 seconds and the car has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

BRABUS MASTERPIECE: This label is exclusively reserved for high-end automobiles whose every detail has been refined in the Manufaktur, the hand-finished production shop of the world’s largest manufacturer-independent automotive refinement specialist. In the new BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE, BRABUS created a sporty-elegant, high-end luxury sedan in a class of its own that combines high performance with luxury at its finest.

As a result of the BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-600 performance upgrade, the four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine produces a new peak output of 441 kW / 600 hp (591 bhp) and a peak torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). With that much power under the hood, the luxury liner accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.5 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 600 over at the Brabus website, as yet there are no details on pricing, the car certainly looks impressive from the photos.

Source Brabus



