Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 unveiled

Brabus has unveiled its latest limited edition motorbike, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 and production will be limited to just 145 units.

The Brabus 1300 R will come in a choice of two colors Superblack and Stealth Gray and the bike will come with a 1,301 cm³ V-twin engine that produces 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

The BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 is luxurious design, BRABUS typical attention to detail and ultra-limited exclusivity. Conceptualized to make a statement and merge pure, luxury infused energy with undaunted Naked bike precision, the new Edition 23 represents the very best of both brands in its aggressively elegant looks, functionality and power.

Returning and enhanced highlight ingredients of the BRABUS design DNA including two legacy paint schemes, forged BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels, high-end carbon body elements and a stylish bespoke seat, treated with expert attention to detail by the BRABUS interior specialists in Bottrop, Germany, define the motorbike’s exceedingly unique and sporty character while ensuring an instant 1-Second-Wow factor.

The platform of the BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 remains the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO. Built for the best in two-wheel performance, this model offers a cutting-edge riding experience, uncompromising ergonomics and the Edition 23’s beating heart: an exceptional LC8 V-Twin engine producing 132 kW / 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm out of its 1,301 cubic centimeters. The BRABUS dual-pipe slip-on exhaust underscores its unmistakable character as well as its massive sound.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals