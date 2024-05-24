Deals: Boost Your Productivity with Slidepad: The Mac App That Brings iPad Multitasking to Your Mac Screen

Imagine having the power to access all your favorite websites and web apps instantly, without having to switch between multiple tabs or windows. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s time to turn that dream into reality with Slidepad, a productivity Mac app and lightweight browser that brings the convenience of iPad multitasking to your Mac screen.

Designed to be as user-friendly as a Mac dock, Slidepad allows you to slide in and out of your apps with ease. Simply hover your mouse pointer to the left or right side of the screen, and voila! You can switch between apps without breaking a sweat. But that’s not all. Slidepad keeps every app window active, so you can multitask without overloading your screen.

Key Features of Slidepad

Intuitive window switching: No more juggling between multiple tabs or windows. With Slidepad, you can switch between apps with a simple mouse hover.

No more juggling between multiple tabs or windows. With Slidepad, you can switch between apps with a simple mouse hover. Limitless workspace: Add as many apps as you want. Slidepad will expand according to your needs.

Add as many apps as you want. Slidepad will expand according to your needs. Custom audio and notifications: Enable or disable Auto Mute in the app Preferences and customize sounds throughout your sliding experience.

Enable or disable Auto Mute in the app Preferences and customize sounds throughout your sliding experience. Browsing management: Clear caches and cookies right from the menu bar.

Clear caches and cookies right from the menu bar. Compatibility: Slidepad is compatible with all types of content including PDFs, pictures, videos, and more.

Slidepad has received rave reviews from users, including a 4.5/5 rating on SetApp and a 5.0/5 rating on MacUpdate. It’s compatible with macOS 10.14 or later, and the deal includes lifetime access to the app, with a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase. Access is limited to one device, and updates are included.

So why wait? Boost your productivity and enhance your browsing experience with Slidepad. It’s not just an app, it’s a game-changer. And remember, the current version of the app is 1.0.43, so you’ll be getting the latest and greatest version of this productivity powerhouse. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your multitasking to the next level.

Get this deal>



