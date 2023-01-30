The Boogeyman Stephen King horror film premiers June 2, 2023

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming horror film aptly named The Boogeyman. The latest horror film from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, will premiere in theatre screens worldwide from June 2, 2023. The supernatural horror film has been directed by Rob Savage from a screenplay by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman, and is based on the 1973 short story the same name by Stephen King.

The Boogeyman horror film

The Boogeyman 2023 film release date has been set for June 2, 2023 and the movie stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian.

“Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it is too late.”

“High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. “

Source : 20th Century Studios





