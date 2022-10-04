Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Stephen King horror film unveiled by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for an upcoming new Stephen King horror film thriller named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King from the collection If It Bleeds. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the storyline for the new horror film which will premiere on the Netflix streaming service next week. The film has been created by Blumhouse Productions and Ryan Murphy Productions and has been directed and written by John Lee Hancock based on “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” by Stephen King.

“A boy named Craig befriends the elderly Mr. Harrigan and gives him a cell phone. When Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig begins to make calls to his old number about those who torment him, only to find that doing so results in Mr. Harrigan’s spirit avenging his young friend from beyond the grave.”

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone release date

The new horror film will be available to watch in a few days time and Netflix has set the Mr. Harrigan’s Phone release date for October 5, 2022 allowing subscribers to watch the new film exclusively on the Netflix streaming service. The film stars Jaeden Martell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Carl Zohan and Donald Sutherland.

“Some connections never die. From Ryan Murphy, Blumhouse and Stephen King comes a supernatural coming-of-age story, starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Written and directed for the screen by John Lee Hancock.”

