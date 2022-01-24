Kaibo Flex titanium alloy bone conductive headphones from $79

Kaibo Audio based in United States has created a new set of bone conductive headphones that are capable of providing up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge and take the form of the Kaibo Flex. The unique technology included in bone conductive headphones, allows you to hear the outside world while still enjoying your favorite music or oh audio.

The Kaibo Flex headphones also allow you to accept calls and support Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Apple FaceTime and Zoom. Enabling you to use the bone conductive technology both at work and play. The headphones have been designed to securely stay in place whether you sitting in the office or running your favorite trail thanks to its titanium alloy frame and IP55 rating.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $79 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We want you to hear it all – whether you’re exercising outdoors, working from the local coffee shop, a multi-tasking parent at home or hard-of-hearing, our bone conduction headphones provide comfort and safety without sacrificing on audio quality. Bone conduction technology (BCT) works by sending sound vibrations to your inner ear through bone rather than the air in your ear canal. This means you can listen to your calls and music while leaving your ears open to hear your surroundings. “

With the assumption that the Kaibo Flex crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Kaibo Flex bone conductive headphones project watch the promotional video below.

“Kaibo Flex also features two convenient quick-charge options that we know you’ll love: a 5-minute quick charge gives you a whole hour of battery life while a 45-minute charge gives you another 6 hours.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the bone conductive headphones, jump over to the official Kaibo Flex crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

