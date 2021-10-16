Bodo is a new modular charging station to help you keep your electronic gadgets organized and readily available on your desk to both use and take with you fully charged when you need to go mobile. The all in one charging organizer has been specifically designed for mobile devices such as smart watches, phones, tablets and wireless earbuds. Helping you keep them all charged and ready for action while seamlessly allowing you to easily view their screens for notifications, make calls and more.

Bodo modular charging station

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Bodo is the new streamlined way to arrange and power every device you use. It helps you bring new energy to work as you arrange all your gadgets the way you want, when you want them. Because with Bodo you find the perfect work/life balance by seamlessly integrating all your devices with a modular power delivery system that lets you do your best work your way.”

If the Bodo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Bodo modular charging station project watch the promotional video below.

“With only one power cord, the power is distributed via USB-C port to the entire board that provides multiple charging spots. Simply snap a power module equipped with our patented connection technology to the board wherever needed, and start charging your device. From earbuds to tablets, Bodo elevates your work setup by keeping clutter at bay to make way for a better, smoother workflow. “

“Bodo comes with an extended stand to give you the optimum ergonomic experience. You can now have your devices elevated to your eye-level for that perfect angle. Take your work outside or wherever you want. As long as you have Bodo and a power connection all your devices will be charged and organized.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the modular charging station, jump over to the official Bodo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals