Board Game Design Starter Kit hits Kickstarter from $35

Anyone interested in designing their very own board game may be interested in a new kit launched via Kickstarter this month by Gabe Barrett. The Board Game Design Starter Kit provides everything you need to design and make your very own custom board game. Who knows you could develop the next worldwide craze.

“There’s an awesome board game in you, and this kit will help make it a reality. In this box, you’ll find everything you need to design great games people love. Don’t let that game just keep bouncing around in your brain. Get it on a table so others can enjoy it!”

“Take your prototypes to the next level with high-quality metal coins! Playtesters will think they’re playing a published game when they get these coins in their hands.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals