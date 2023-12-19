BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept makes North American debut

We first saw the new BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept back in September and now this new concept car has made its North American debut as BMW Technology Office celebrates 25 years in Silicon Valley.

The BMW Group Technology Office USA is celebrating 25 years in Silicon Valley with an invitation-only event featuring immersive workshops, exclusive technology demonstrations, and exciting mixed reality, multi-sensory driving experiences at Levi’s Stadium. The celebration will be highlighted by the North American debut of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse design concept and a panel discussion entitled “Humanizing Technology,” with insights from BMW Group Member of the Board of Management, Development, Frank Weber. Weber will be joined by Futurist, Neuroscientist & Technologist Poppy Crum, Head of Trust & Safety at Airbnb Naba Banerjee, and Head of Product at Meta for Work Micah Collins. The conversation will be moderated by renowned technology expert, David Pogue.

“Cutting-edge technological ideas with a lot of potential, developed in the world’s beating heart of high-tech, and perfected in our worldwide innovation network. This is how our BMW Tech Office in Mountain View works,” said Weber. “I am very excited to see what visionary impulses for our ground-breaking innovations our team will keep on creating in the future.”

You can find out more details about the new BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept car over at BMW at the link below, it will be interestikng to see what BMW has planned for their new vehicles in the next few years.

Source BMW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals