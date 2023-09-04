BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept car unveiled

BMW has unveiled a new concept car, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, and it is designed to give us an idea of what BMW has planned for its new cars and also its electric vehicles for the future.

BMW will be showing off their new Neue Klasse concept car at the IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show in Munich, it certainly looks very interesting from the photos.

With its latest design concept, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Group is showcasing what the next generation of vehicles from its core BMW brand will look like. “The BMW Vision Neue Klasse combines our ability to innovate in the core areas of electrification, digitalisation and circularity,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “In this way, we are always able to stay two steps ahead of the future: The Neue Klasse is already bringing the mobility of the next decade to the roads in 2025 – and leading BMW into a new era.”

The exterior showcases design elements that will define the different Neue Klasse models. It is clear, elegant, timeless. The new, fully-electric vehicle architecture also opens up new possibilities for the interior design. “The design of the Neue Klasse is typically BMW and so progressive it looks like we skipped a model generation,” explains Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design.

You can find out more information about the new BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept car over at the BMW website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about it.

Source BMW



