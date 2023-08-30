BMW X5 Protection VR6 unveiled

BMW recently launched their new i7 Protection and now they have released another armored vehicle, the BMW X5 Protection VR6, this model comes with a twin-turbo V8 that produces 530 horsepower, and the car also comes with 48v mild hybrid technology.

The new design of the exterior and interior ensures there is barely any perceptible difference between the BMW X5 Protection VR6 and the equivalent standard model. Its inconspicuous appearance on public roads represents an additional safety factor for individuals requiring special protection. The upgraded powertrain of the X5 Protection VR6 teams up with the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and bespoke chassis technology to deliver the dynamic and assured performance that marks out an SAV from BMW and also enables flexible responses in potentially dangerous situations.

The BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the most powerful, most dynamic and worldwide biggest-selling vehicle of its kind. The new edition will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich. There it will be presented to the public for the first time together with the new BMW i7 Protection and new BMW 7 Series Protection. The new BMW X5 Protection has an outstanding skillset as a single vehicle for at-risk individuals. And it is also ideally suited to the role of support vehicle alongside the new protection vehicles based on the BMW 7 Series. Deliveries of the new model will get underway in February 2024.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X5 Protection over at BMW at the link below, but as yet there are no details on how much this new armored BMW SUV will cost.

Source BMW



