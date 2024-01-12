BMW Munich Plant to only produce EVs from 2027

BMW has announced that its Munich Plant will only be producing electric vehicles from 2027, this will end 75 years of production of combustion engines at the plant when the switch happens in 2027.

The carmaker announced recently that it had sold the most vehicles ever in 2023 and it also revealed that it has seen an increase in electric vehicle sales in the UK in 2023 as well.

A new era is dawning for BMW Group Plant Munich: from 2026, the iconic parent plant will produce the Neue Klasse sedan. Just one year later, the factory will manufacture nothing but all-electric models, making the Munich plant the first location in the BMW Group’s existing production network to have successfully completed the transformation to E-mobility from the end of 2027.

“The Munich plant is an excellent example of our ability to adapt. We are investing € 650 million here and will produce exclusively all-electric vehicles in our parent plant from the end of 2027,” says Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Production. “Last year alone, six all-electric models went into production. At the same time, we also set a production record, proving that we are simultaneously able to both deliver and shape the future in our production network.”

