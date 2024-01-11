BMW hits 200,000 car deliveries in 2023

BMW has announced that it has hit a new milestone for new car deliveries, it managed to deliver an impressive 200,000 cars in a single year, with a total of 202,530 cars delivered to customers in 2023.

The luxury car maker saw an increase of 14.3 p[percent in 2023 in new vehicle sales when compared to 2022 and they have been seeing more success with the electric models than in previous years.

As the brand’s first all-electric performance model, the BMW i4 M50* continued its successful course in the second full year of sales after its debut and once again became BMW M GmbH’s bestseller. The year 2023 also saw the launch of the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Sedan* and the BMW i7 M70 xDrive*, signaling the start of two more new additions to BMW M’s range of all-electric performance vehicles.

BMW has continued success in the USA in 2023 and it is now the company’s single most important market for new car sales, you can find out more information over at BMW at the link below.

