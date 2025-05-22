BMW M4 CS VR46: Where M Performance Meets Rossi’s Legacy

The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is a limited-edition masterpiece that pays homage to Valentino Rossi, the legendary nine-time motorcycle world champion. Designed in collaboration with Rossi himself, this exclusive model is limited to just 92 units, split evenly between two unique design variants: “Sport” and “Style.” Each car is a testament to Rossi’s iconic legacy, featuring his signature number “46” and a blend of innovative engineering with bespoke craftsmanship. The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 serves as a tangible representation of Rossi’s incredible achievements and his enduring impact on the world of motorsports.

The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is more than just a car; it’s a celebration of Rossi’s illustrious career and his transition from two wheels to four. With its striking design, high-performance engineering, and exclusive features, this model is a dream come true for motorsport enthusiasts and collectors alike. The collaboration between BMW M and Valentino Rossi showcases the shared passion for innovation, precision, and performance that defines both the automotive brand and the legendary rider.

Tailored Design and Unmatched Craftsmanship

The “Sport” variant of the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 dazzles with a Marina Bay Blue metallic finish, complemented by Tanzanite Blue metallic “46” graphics and bright yellow accents on the grille, brake calipers, and wheels. Meanwhile, the “Style” variant features a matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic body with Frozen Marina Bay Blue metallic “46” graphics. Both variants feature a carbon-fiber roof adorned with Rossi’s signature and the VR46 logo, showcasing meticulous attention to detail. The contrasting colors and bold graphics create a striking visual impact, reflecting Rossi’s dynamic personality and his iconic status in the world of motorsports.

Inside, the cabin is equally impressive, with Night Blue upholstery accented by yellow stitching and Sao Paulo Yellow highlights on the M Carbon bucket seats. The steering wheel features a yellow center marker, while the carbon-fiber center console proudly displays a “1/46” badge, emphasizing the car’s exclusivity. The interior design seamlessly blends luxury, sportiness, and personalization, creating a unique driving environment that pays tribute to Rossi’s legacy. The use of premium materials, such as carbon fiber and high-quality leather, further improves the overall experience, making the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 a true collector’s item.

High-Performance Engineering

Under the hood, the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is powered by a formidable 405 kW/550 HP high-performance drive system, delivering exceptional performance and thrilling driving dynamics. The car’s advanced engineering ensures that it not only looks the part but also delivers an exhilarating driving experience worthy of its namesake. The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 benefits from the latest advancements in BMW’s M division, including adaptive suspension, high-performance brakes, and a responsive powertrain that provides instant acceleration and precise handling.

The car’s performance is further enhanced by its lightweight construction, which incorporates carbon fiber and other advanced materials to reduce weight and improve agility. The result is a vehicle that effortlessly combines raw power with refined control, allowing drivers to push the limits on the track or enjoy a spirited drive on the open road. The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is a testament to the brand’s commitment to engineering excellence and its ability to create vehicles that are both visually stunning and incredibly capable.

Pricing and Availability

The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is a highly exclusive offering, with only 92 units available worldwide. Each car comes with a unique “once in a lifetime” experience, including a personal meeting with Valentino Rossi at his VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, Italy, and a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Pricing details are available upon request, reflecting the bespoke nature and rarity of this collector’s item. The limited production run and exclusive experiences make the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 a truly special acquisition for those fortunate enough to secure one.

The exclusivity of the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 extends beyond its limited numbers. Each vehicle is carefully handcrafted at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, ensuring the highest level of quality and attention to detail. The personal meeting with Valentino Rossi and the BMW M Driving Experience offer owners a chance to immerse themselves in the world of motorsports and create unforgettable memories. These exclusive experiences further enhance the value and desirability of the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46, making it a prized possession for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

