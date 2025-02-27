BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition: A Tribute to Valentino Rossi

The BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition is a limited-edition masterpiece created to honor the legendary nine-time motorcycle world champion, Valentino Rossi. Designed in collaboration with Rossi himself, this exclusive model is limited to just 46 units, making it a collector’s dream. The car is available in two striking design variants, “Sport” and “Style,” each showcasing Rossi’s iconic number 46 and his signature design elements. The “Sport” variant features a stunning Marina Bay Blue metallic paint, while the “Style” variant features a unique Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic finish. Both variants incorporate carbon-fiber elements, such as the roof, and feature hand-painted details and yellow accents that pay homage to Rossi’s racing colors. With its bold aesthetics, high-performance engineering, and unique personal touches, the BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition is a fitting tribute to one of motorsport’s most celebrated figures.

Performance That Thrills

At the heart of the BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition lies a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, delivering an impressive 550 horsepower. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 302 km/h, thanks to its M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The car’s chassis and suspension have been carefully tuned for track-ready performance, ensuring precise handling and exceptional driving dynamics. The M Adaptive Suspension allows drivers to adjust the damping characteristics to suit their preferences, while the M Carbon Ceramic Brakes provide unparalleled stopping power. The M Sport exhaust system adds an exhilarating soundtrack to the driving experience, with a distinctive note that reflects the car’s high-performance capabilities. Whether on the road or the racetrack, this car offers an exhilarating driving experience that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning enthusiasts.

Exclusive Interior and Exterior Details

The BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition’s interior is a testament to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The cabin is adorned with Night Blue Merino leather upholstery, complemented by Alcantara accents and yellow stitching. The VR46 logo is prominently displayed on the headrests, while a unique plaque on the center console indicates the car’s limited-edition status. The M Carbon bucket seats provide exceptional support during spirited driving, while the M Sport steering wheel features carbon-fiber trim and a 12 o’clock marker in yellow, reminiscent of Rossi’s racing livery.

On the exterior, the BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition showcases a range of exclusive features that set it apart from the standard M4. In addition to the bespoke paint options and carbon-fiber roof, the car features a unique front splitter, rear diffuser, and side skirts, all crafted from lightweight carbon-fiber. The 20-inch M forged wheels feature a special design inspired by Rossi’s racing wheels, with a matte black finish and yellow accents. The car’s aerodynamic package not only enhances its visual appeal but also improves its performance on the track, providing increased downforce and stability at high speeds.

Pricing and Availability

The BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition is a highly exclusive offering, with only 46 units being produced. Each car comes with a unique badge indicating its limited-edition status. Pricing details are available upon request, reflecting the bespoke nature of this model. Additionally, purchasing this car includes an extraordinary experience: a personal meeting with Valentino Rossi at his VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, Italy, and a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano race circuit. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows owners to immerse themselves in the world of Valentino Rossi and experience the full potential of their BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition under the guidance of professional instructors. Availability is limited, so interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their piece of motorsport history.

Specifications

