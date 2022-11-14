BMW iX1 EV production starts in Rensberg

The BMW iX1 electric vehicle was made official back in June along with the new BMW X1 and now BMW has started production of the car in Rensberg.

Bavarian Minister of Transport Christian Bernreiter: “Bavaria is Germany’s number-one state for cars and has a long tradition of building vehicles. However, that success doesn’t just lie in the achievements of the past, but also in research, development and innovation. The BMW iX1* and its high-voltage battery underline that BMW can master the future. That this fully-electric car will come off the production line in Regensburg also represents a strong commitment to Bavaria as a car-building location.”

The start of production for the new BMW iX1* means BMW Group Plant Regensburg is now manufacturing all drive technologies on a single line as part of its flexible production process – for combustion-engine, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric models. According to Carsten Regent, head of BMW Group Plant Regensburg: “The electrification and transformation of the plant gives me optimism for the future. Our aim now – also with the new BMW iX1* – is to continue to impress customers all over the world with cars made in Regensburg.”

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX1 electric vehicle over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW





