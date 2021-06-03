BMW iX EV to cost £69,905 in the UK

Yesterday we got to see the new BMW iX electric vehicle and now BMW has revealed how much the car will cost in the UK.

The BMW iX will retail for £69,905 in the UK and the car will go on sale in November, it will come with a range of up to 380 miles.

The new BMW iX ushers in an exciting new chapter for the brand, the fully electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) being the first model based on a new, modular, scalable toolkit on which the future of the BMW Group will be built. Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing techniques, the BMW iX combines locally emission-free driving pleasure and sporting agility with a highly usable operating range and luxurious spaciousness.

What’s more, the BMW Group’s new technology flagship brings together the company’s latest developments in the strategic innovation fields of Design, Automated Driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services to create a premium mobility experience that is unrivalled in its segment. It is the first model to feature the new generation BMW iDrive, powered by Operating System 8.

You can find out more information about the new BMW iX electric vehicle over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals