BMW i Ventures invests in HeyCharge for residential EV charging

BMW has announced that its BMW i Ventures has invested in start-up HeyCharge, the company is working to bring Electric Vehicle charging to residential homes.

Specifically for places like apartment complexes with a video to democratizing access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in apartment complexes, office buildings, and other infrastructure locations.

“The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in coming years will necessitate greater infrastructure build-out of charging solutions around the globe,” said Kasper Sage, Managing Partner, BMW i Ventures. “HeyCharge is the first company to enable EV-charging without internet connection, which is a key enabler to cover untapped white-spots. With HeyCharge’s technology, it becomes attractive to install chargers in locations that before would have not been commercially viable.”

Traditionally, EV chargers require an app or RFID card and a proper internet connection to begin activation. Yet most underground garages currently do not have an internet access point, or the ability to install such boxes. Chris Cardé, Founder and CEO, HeyCharge, recognized the problem with this traditional system and the opportunity to solve it after bringing his first EV home to a Munich apartment building. As the amount of EVs on the road increases – by 2040, virtually every new car sold globally will be electric – there will be a large need for a scalable charging option that fits into consumers’ everyday lives.

