BMW ConnectedRide Smartglasses unveiled

BMW has announced a new pair of smart glasses designed for motorcycle riders and they come with a built-in head-up display, the BMW ConnectedRide Smartglasses.

The head-up display in the BMW ConnectedRide Smartglasses can show a wide range of information including speed, gear, navigation details, and more and this is shown directly in your field of vision.

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be easily connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and app. The projection can be positioned, and the settings can be selected before the ride or during, via the multicontroller on the motorcycle handlebars.

In addition to the individual user interface and an increase in riding safety, the smart glasses also offer a high level of comfort. The design of the smart glasses and the display has been adapted to meet the special needs of motorcyclists. The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be adapted to fit numerous helmets and face shapes. This makes the smart glasses comfortable to wear even on long day trips. The lithium-ion battery enables up to ten hours of operation.

BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame. One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses turning the smart glasses into a pair of sunglasses.

You can find out more details about the new BMW ConnectedRide Smartglasses over at BMW at the link below, they will come in a choice of sizes and will be available later this year. As yet there are no details on pricing.

Source BMW



