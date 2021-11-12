Witalogy Bluetooth wireless portable speaker hits Kickstarter

The Witalogy portable speaker system has been created to provide users with superior audio quality and is equipped with a 30 watt woofer and has this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production the high-end open baffle Bluetooth wireless speaker features a transparent design which reflects its “crystal-clear sound” say its creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $566 or £419 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. a wide variety of different color options are available allowing you to customize the speaker to exact preferences.

Witalogy wireless Bluetooth speaker

“Each enclosure has its advantages and disadvantages. We combine them to overcome their disadvantages and get the best of both worlds. The disadvantage of an open baffle is the reduced bass reproduction. This is balanced by sound with more openness, less sound distortion and greater speaker efficiency due to the same pressure on both sides of the speaker membrane. The perfect sound characteristics are completed by a subwoofer in minimalist body which is tuned for an authentic low end.”

With the assumption that the Witalogy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Witalogy wireless Bluetooth speaker project watch the promotional video below.

“You’ll love the minimalist, easy operation. Simply connect via Bluetooth 5.1 Audio Apt-X HD with your phone’s Bluetooth for fabulous clear, full bodied sound that stuns friends and passersby. The High-End 3-channel Class D Audio Amplifier kicks out lots of volume with plenty of headroom and zero distortion. Highly efficient transparent open baffle design with two aluminum cone 15 W speakers designed in the USA, delivers clean spacious highs and mids, along with a 30 W woofer in the rigid aluminum body for deep precise low-end. “

“Enjoy WITALOGY Multicolor LED Backlight. A lighting system that fills your space with mood and creative energy. Enjoy WITALOGY Multicolor LED Backlight. A lighting system that fills your space with mood and creative energy. Simply set the color, intensity and mode you like best.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official Witalogy crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

