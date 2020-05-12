ImLockbox Bluetooth lockbox

AirBnB hosts, landlords, tenants or homeowners looking for a secure Bluetooth lockbox and/or entry system may be interested in the ImLockbox.Launched via Kickstarter this month the ImLockbox is available to purchase from $59, £46 or CAD$79.

“ImLockbox is a smart lock box that features password, remote access and in-app management for any rental, condo, shop and family. It’s the perfect key exchange solution that eliminates the need to copy extra keys or change locks. Protected by 128-bit encryption, ImLockbox is the safest and most convenient way to provide keys and property access control.”

“Designed for AirBnB hosts, condo and property managers or homeowners, ImLockbox is the perfect solution for complete property access. Now a convenient key exchange can happen remotely at any time, day or night without the need to be on-site. ImLockbox provides a modern solution for hosts and a better experience for guests.”

Source : Kickstarter

